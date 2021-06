The Clinton County Health Department, non-profit groups, and CVPH Medical Center are all part of the North Country Regional Vaccination Network. It’s based at CVPH and has supervised the rollout and distribution of the vaccine in 7-counties across Northern New York. The network also includes a Task Force that has been working for several months to make sure that everyone in the region gets an equal opportunity to get the vaccine. Dr. Wouter Rietsema with CVPH & John Bernardi with the United Way of the Adirondack Region join us this week to talk about the work of the Vaccination Network & Health Equity Task Force.