Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the article

Roxane Gay’s latest project is an imprint that will release the kinds of books she likes to read. The author of such works as “Bad Feminist” and “Hunger” is teaming up with Grove Atlantic on Roxane Gay Books, which will publish three books a year. Gay has worked for years with Grove, which in 2014 released her debut novel “An Untamed State.”

