Author Roxane Gay launches imprint Roxane Gay Books

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:In “Mapping the Gay Guides: Understanding Queer Spaces in Pre- & Post-Stonewall America,” Dr. Eric Gonzaba will discuss his project Mapping the Gay Guides, a digital project which aims to understand the often-ignored queer geographies through an interactive web application and digital public history project. Drawing on and making accessible the Damron Guides, an early but longstanding travel guide aimed at gay men since the early 1960s, this online mapping project explores different dimensions of American gay life through time, from bars and nightlife, bookstores, cinemas, and churches. Utilizing digitized data and visualizations from the site, Mapping the Gay Guides presents a historical analysis of the changing ways that gay spaces were defined. Guests will receive an email shortly after purchase with the Zoom meeting link, Meeting ID, and password. Please check junk mail before requesting assistance from the MuseumShop email below.