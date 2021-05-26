Eagles After Lexington

Jason Kelce is a legend in Philadelphia, where he's as famous for his Super Bowl parade speech as a 10-year career anchoring the Eagles' offensive line. But his contract, reworked this March to ensure his return for 2021, likely points to this season being his last not only in the City of Brotherly Love but in the NFL. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kelce and the Eagles agreed to place a "poison pill"-type maneuver in his new deal, all but guaranteeing the longtime center will either be released or retire after the season.