Eagles After Lexington

Jess McHargue, who has served as Lexington High School’s head boys soccer coach since 2014 announced his retirement on Tuesday. McHargue leaves Lexington HS as the boy’s soccer program’s all-time leader in coaching wins leading his teams to 105 victories in his time with the Minutemen. Coach McHargue coached eight Nebraska All-State players in his tenure as the Minutemen Head Coach. Kevin Andrade (’15), Kevin Toledo (’17), Jesus Jimenez (’19), David Jimenez (’19), Junior Cassillas (’19, ’21), Yoskar Galvan (’21) , Alex Cruz (’21), Ernesto Vargas (’21)