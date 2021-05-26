Cancel
Eagles After Lexington

By Mike Organ
lexingtonleader.com
 28 days ago

What has life been for Eagles that went to college to play sports and get a “free” education?. In football, Jordan Peterson has been in the college coaching ranks since his playing days were over at Te...

www.lexingtonleader.com
Jordan Peterson
#Eagles#Coaching#Play Sports#American Football
College Sports
NFL
Football
Sports
The Morning Call

Where does Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts stand after abbreviated OTAs?

The biggest metric that will determine the Philadelphia Eagles’ fate this coming season under first-year coach Nick Sirianni is the play of quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is presumably competing against Joe Flacco for the starting job but in reality is the man who will have the football in his hands on every offensive play. Can he pick up a new offense while improving his accuracy from his ...
Soccerdawsoncountyjournal.com

McHargue Steps down at Lexington

Jess McHargue, who has served as Lexington High School’s head boys soccer coach since 2014 announced his retirement on Tuesday. McHargue leaves Lexington HS as the boy’s soccer program’s all-time leader in coaching wins leading his teams to 105 victories in his time with the Minutemen. Coach McHargue coached eight Nebraska All-State players in his tenure as the Minutemen Head Coach. Kevin Andrade (’15), Kevin Toledo (’17), Jesus Jimenez (’19), David Jimenez (’19), Junior Cassillas (’19, ’21), Yoskar Galvan (’21) , Alex Cruz (’21), Ernesto Vargas (’21)
NFLCBS Sports

Here's why Jason Kelce's new Eagles contract likely points to the Pro Bowler retiring after 2021

Jason Kelce is a legend in Philadelphia, where he's as famous for his Super Bowl parade speech as a 10-year career anchoring the Eagles' offensive line. But his contract, reworked this March to ensure his return for 2021, likely points to this season being his last not only in the City of Brotherly Love but in the NFL. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Kelce and the Eagles agreed to place a "poison pill"-type maneuver in his new deal, all but guaranteeing the longtime center will either be released or retire after the season.
NBAchatsports.com

Kenny Payne returns to Lexington

It finally feels like a regular summer at the Joe Craft Center. Kentucky children are attending camps and players are competing in pick-up games as notable names filter in and out of UK’s campus. Former associate head coach Kenny Payne was back in the Bluegrass on Tuesday. Payne took his...
Santa Barbara, CAtheacorn.com

Regal Eagles

Look up “dominating” in the dictionary. There should be an Oak Park Eagle mascot swinging a 9-iron . . . for an eagle. Oak Park High’s girls’ golf team captured its first CIF-Southern Section championship in program history by shooting 415 in the Division 3 finals on June 8 at Santa Barbara Golf Club. The Eagles soared to a 14-stroke victory by besting second place Claremont’s 429.
NFLprosportsextra.com

Arizona Cardinals Cut Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move!

The NFL’s 2021 offseason has been full of dramas. It seems like this year more than ever that the storylines in the off-season have kept the NFL at the front and center of news headlines. In some surprising news, the Arizona Cardinals recently released veteran wide receiver Krishawn Hogan. Throughout...
NFLThe Falcoholic

Forgotten Falcons: Stephen Nicholas

My first instinct when I kept seeing Stephen Nicholas pop up as a suggestion for this year’s Forgotten Falcons series was pretty simple: How could anyone forget about Stephen Nicholas?. That’s my own bias showing through. perhaps, because Nicholas was one of my favorite players of the Mike Smith era...
NFLPewter Report

Pewter Report Podcast: Ranking The 2021 NFL QBs With Mark Schofield

PewterReport.com is excited to announce its partnership for the Pewter Report Podcast with CELSIUS energy drinks. They provide essential, functional energy for an active lifestyle. The Pewter Report Podcast, energized by CELSIUS, is an audio hour four days a week. It consists of news, analysis and inside scoop on the...
Hays, KSHays Daily News

Junior Eagles upset Senior Eagles

The Hays Eagles Junior American Legion baseball team knocked off the Senior Eagles in the semifinals of the Hot Summer Nights Tournament but fell in the title game on Sunday in Oak Grove, Mo. Bradyn Dreher helped the Junior Eagles beat the Senior Eagles 5-4 with a bases-loaded double in...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Browns’ John Johnson III Ranks As A Top Tier Safety

Last season, the Cleveland Browns struggled heavily at covering the deep pass. The safeties in Cleveland allowed 14 touchdowns, while only intercepting five passes. To be fair, the Browns were banged up in the secondary with Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit out for the entire season. Luckily, Cleveland is getting...
Texas StateYardbarker

Texas Longhorns WR Jake Smith Enters Transfer Portal

After missing the vast majority of the spring with a foot injury he suffered during the camp's opening workout, Texas Longhorns wideout Jake Smith was expected to be a big part of Steve Sarkisian's offense in the fall. However, that all changed on Tuesday when Smith elected to enter the...
NFLCBS Sports

Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Impressing with early reps

Trask was quick to pick up coach Bruce Arians' offensive system during the Buccaneers' offseason program, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports. "Yeah, it's not easy when you're going against our defense," said Arians. "He has seen a multitude of coverages and blitzes, so I'm really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he's at the top of the list as far as the learning curve and he's throwing the football really well."