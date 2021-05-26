Nearly a dozen striking Alabama coal miners arrested at protest

Four of the 10 fastest growing cities in Alabama are in Baldwin County, new population estimates show. If you’ve been paying attention to population trends in Alabama over the last decade, that fact shouldn’t surprise you. Baldwin County, home to most of the state’s beaches, has been one of the fastest growing counties in the state over the last few years, and the No. 1 fastest since 2010. It’s also the state’s largest county in terms of physical size, with more square miles than the entire state of Rhode Island.