Dayton, OH

Dayton commissioners approve ‘green’ electric aggregation plan

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 15 days ago
DAYTON — Dayton City Commissioners have approved a plan for a new, green energy-based electric aggregation plan for Dayton residents and small businesses, according to a news release.

The City of Dayton has chosen the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council to procure energy for use in Dayton. The energy provided will be from 100 percent renewable sources, making Dayton one of the few Ohio cities to use renewable energy for an electric aggregation program, according to the release.

Ohio allows cities to work with an aggregator to provide energy to customers at a competitive rate. Under the current program, customers would continue to be billed by the existing distributor, AES Ohio.

People who are participating in the program can opt-out at any time. More information will be sent to eligible residents and businesses soon.

Restarting an aggregation program was a recommendation included in the “Strategy for a Sustainable Dayton” after the plan ended in 2018 because of market fluctuations.

