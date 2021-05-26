Cancel
Giddings, TX

Bob Gail Belyeu

lexingtonleader.com
 16 days ago

Funeral services for Bob Belyeu, 84 of Grapevine, Texas, are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with David Atwood and Charlie Ray officiating. Burial will follow in the Oaklawn Cemetery in Somerville, Texas. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings. The family will be present for visitation Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

