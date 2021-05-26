Cancel
Woodstock, VT

“The Upstanders” will virtually screen May 25 – June 1

mountaintimes.info
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 25-June 1 — VIRTUAL — “The Upstanders” is unsettling and uplifting, causing us all to examine our behavior, inspiring us to do better, be better, and stand up against victimization and cyberbullying. On May 25 to June 1, the Ottauquechee Health Foundation in partnership with the Woodstock Union High School, will hold a special screening of “The Upstanders” to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts.

mountaintimes.info
