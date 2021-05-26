“The Upstanders” will virtually screen May 25 – June 1

May 25-June 1 — VIRTUAL — “The Upstanders” is unsettling and uplifting, causing us all to examine our behavior, inspiring us to do better, be better, and stand up against victimization and cyberbullying. On May 25 to June 1, the Ottauquechee Health Foundation in partnership with the Woodstock Union High School, will hold a special screening of “The Upstanders” to open up a dialogue between local families, community leaders and experts.