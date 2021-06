Ty Lue said that he was "excited" to see how the Los Angeles Clippers, down 2-0 against the Dallas Mavericks, respond in Game 3 on Friday. "I think when you're down 2-0 and you're coming into another team's arena, it shows what you're made of. Our toughness all year, just trust, sticking together, this is going to show us tomorrow who we are and what we are made of. So I'm excited to see [it]," said Lue.