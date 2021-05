Friends fans are a bit concerned about Matthew Perry in an interview after he appeared to slur his words and was comforted by co-star Jennifer Aniston during the trailer for the upcoming HBO Max unscripted reunion. The 1st official full-length trailer for the highly anticipated reunion special was dropped by WarnerMedia streaming. The date of release was delayed many times due to Covid. However, Matthew is special attention by fans after he seemed to be in a bit of distress in both the interview and the trailer.