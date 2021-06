AT THE MARKET — WithIt, the women’s leadership development network for the home and furnishings industries, held an in-person ceremony on Friday evening to honor the organization’s 2020 WOW Award recipients. The invitation-only event took place in the newly renovated Valdese Weavers showroom. “We felt it was important to wait and hold the ceremony live and in-person, so we had to be patient,” said Lorrie Kelley, WithIt 2021 president. In her opening remarks, Kelley reflected that women in the home furnishings industry have come a long way since the organization started back in 1997.