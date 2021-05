Out of all the insane stories and controversial moments that have happened in the Bravoverse over the past year, Jen Shah of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City really takes the cake. Her first season on the show was filled with her erratic behavior and seemingly picture-perfect life, which we all know is really a scam now. Jen was arrested a few weeks back for allegedly being involved in a long-running fraud and money laundering telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. And while she’s been posting on Instagram as if she’s not facing 30 years behind bars (#unarrested), the charges alleged against her and her assistant Stuart Smith are truly horrific, to put it in the words of her old buddy Brooks Marks.