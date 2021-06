LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Louisiana Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for help funding this year’s Fourth of July fireworks display. Donation buckets have been set up throughout Louisiana if you ‘d like to donate. The thousands of dollars paid each year for the annual fireworks display is paid for solely by the chamber and the donations received. Donations will also be accepted Friday, June 11 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the intersection of Georgia St. and Third St. then again Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the intersection of Hwy. 54 and Third St.