While the music community waits to get back to live music and events, Egg Drop Soup continue to focus on making new music as they patiently wait to rock fans in person once again. In the meantime, their newest single, “Or Durves,” is yet another link in the band’s punk chain they have been forging ever since they formed. Originally recorded with the band’s previous drummer, Greg Settino, via Glassell Park‘s Golden Beat Recording Studio, the song’s central theme was sparked after lead vocals and bassist Sam Westervelt was fired from an office job 3 years ago.