The world shut down for nearly a year, but a little global pandemic wasn’t enough to stop Gordon Ramsay from adventuring across the globe for his National Geographic series. “Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted” returns to National Geographic tonight (new episodes will be available for streaming the next day on Disney+) with Season 3, which follows Ramsay as he journeys to various culinary hotspots to learn about different cooking methods and cultures. The latest season of the show follows the celebrity chef as he visits Portugal, Croatia, Mexico, Texas, Maine, Puerto Rico, Iceland, the Smoky Mountains, Michigan, and Finland.