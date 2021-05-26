Wolfgang Van Halen Used His Father’s Frankenstrat on Mammoth WVH Album

When you’re the son of arguably the greatest heavy metal guitarist of all time, pursuing a career in music will always occur under unimaginable pressure. No one could criticize Wolfgang Van Halen for taking so many years to finally feel able to unleash his singular creativity, and any residual doubts will vanish quickly when people actually hear this thing. “Mammoth” is neither in thrall to its creator’s illustrious heritage, nor guilty of the timidity that could easily have held him back. Instead, Wolfgang‘s first full-blown musical statement is a joy from start to finish and coins a wholly individual take on modern heavy/alternative rock in the process. Of course, the untimely passing of his legendary dad has lent the first MAMMOTH WVH album plenty of extra emotional oomph, but “Mammoth” thrums with sincerity and warmth anyway: these are big-hearted songs, powerfully played.