JinkoSolar launches Tiger Pro 415W solar module series

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articlePv magazine: What is the demand situation and market potential (expected market size, quantities, market share) of your product?. Roberto Murgioni, Head of Technical Service & Product Management, JinkoSolar Europe: Global distributed generation (DG) market demands will increase rapidly with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.81% between 2020 and 2024. The Tiger Pro 54 HC solar module is a high-end solution for residential and commercial and industrial (C&I) PV rooftop owners. For the residential market, the investment is relatively small and return on investment can be already visible with lower balance of system (BOS) costs or state subsidies. For C&I projects, higher energy conservation and emission reductions, which ultimately drive lower levelized costs of electricity, are among the key benefits. From an aesthetics perspective, the 54 cells all black versions also make it much more attractive to install on rooftops and to meet architectural requirements, as well as customers’ needs.

