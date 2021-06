Officials with the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival announced more acts for its seventh annual event to be held Sept. 25-26 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm. The festival announced in May its 2021 headliners that include Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage The Elephant, among others. Organizers on Tuesday released the names of additional performers for the late-summer fest that’s making a return after having been canceled last year due to the impact from COVID-19. Among the acts is Williamson County’s own People on the Porch, making their third appearance at Pilgrimage.