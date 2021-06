Editors’ note: One major spoiler ahead, so proceed with caution if you want to remain completely unspoiled. The best parts of Friends: The Reunion, streaming now on HBO Max, involve just the six main cast members. James Corden deftly handles host duties; celebrities including BTS, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga show up; the show’s creators share behind-the-scenes tidbits — and that’s all good. But the moments you’ll likely remember most from the celebration of the iconic NBC sitcom are when Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer just sit around on the old set chatting, as if no one else in the world exists.