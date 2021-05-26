Sartell’s Mayor Would Like a Stillwater Look in Sartell [PODCAST]

Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON today. He says the city of Sartell's east side of the Mississippi River where the old paper mill used to be is a blank canvas that could be developed into something similar to how Stillwater uses the St. Croix river. Fitzthum says they are a bit limited due to residential and County Road 1 on the west side of the river. He says they've developed Watab Park on the west side of the river with pickleball and basketball courts and other amenities. He'd like to see a fishing pier and also discussed how the old Sartell bridge will be reopening as a walking bridge next year. Listen to our conversation below.