Review: SWIMMING OUT TILL THE SEA TURNS BLUE, Lamentation in Love

"They're so reckless – sooner or later, they'll make a mistake." Well Go USA has released a new US teaser trailer for the Hong Kong action film Raging Fire, from filmmaker Benny Chan (who passed away last year - this is his final film). Raging Fire is opening in China and Hong Kong starting in July this summer, but the US opening date still hasn't been set yet. Donnie Yen stars in Raging Fire as Shan, a righteous cop who's is admired by the police force for solving so many cases. One day, his past comes back to haunt him when his sting operation is attacked by a mysterious group of criminals led by Ngo, his former protégé. Ngo was once a talented cop who admired and respected Shan. However, a terrible accident sent him to prison three years ago turning him into a furious man with the aim to kill everyone who wronged him - including his former mentor. Co-starring Nicholas Tse as Ngo, with Jeana Ho, Ray Lui, Patrick Tam, Ben Lam, Deep Ng, and Kang Yu. This film looks like it has a few intense action scenes - might just be worth a watch after all.