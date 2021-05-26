The ups and downs of cycling ‘the longest, steepest paved road on the planet’

PAIA, MAUI — My bike ride up a 10,000-foot volcano happened the way good adventures often do: Without much planning. I checked the local forecast, chatted with staff at a bike shop, and looked at a visitor map of the island, only half of which I took with me (weight savings). Then I set off the next day to cycle up Haleakala, not exactly realizing the magnitude of the ride — both a butt-numbing uphill grind that progressed, at times, at near-walking pace, followed by a thrilling eye-watering descent from high above the clouds through a rugged volcanic landscape home to nene birds and a staggering number of hairpin turns. The ride follows the route of the legendary Cycle to the Sun (Haleakala means “house of the sun”), a 36-mile annual bike race on what is billed as “the longest, steepest paved road on the planet.”