Grand Rapids affordable housing developer names new CEO
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — A West Michigan nonprofit housing developer will soon have a new leader. Dwelling Place, which owns and manages more than 1,400 housing units across the region, has selected Jeremy DeRoo to serve as its next CEO starting Aug. 2. DeRoo currently serves as executive director of LINC UP, a community development organization focused on housing, racial equity, and quality of life issues in Grand Rapids neighborhoods.www.mlive.com