Dorethy lands Second Team All-Summit League Recognition

 2021-05-26

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Western Illinois' Alex Dorethy landed Second Team All-Summit League recognition, the league office announced Wednesday (May 26). The graduating senior has the longest active tenure on the Leathernecks' 2021 roster and has seen action at several different positions. Back in 2018, he was named Second Team All-Summit League for his time at designated hitter, and the recent accolades were for his performance at first base.

