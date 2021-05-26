Cancel
Lowndesboro, AL

Ag Commissioner Pate seeking reelection

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Agriculture and Industries Commissioner Rick Pate will seek reelection next year. Pate, 66, was first elected to the post in 2018, defeating fellow Republican rivals. In a written statement, Pate said during his first term the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries has implemented the statewide branding program, Sweet Grown Alabama, increased funding for the Alabama Farm to School Program, successfully administered Alabama’s first industrial hemp program, and helped farmers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

