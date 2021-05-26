Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Black Hawk County, IA

Black Hawk County Health Board criticizes state COVID-19 guidance

By Sydney Czyzon
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier
 15 days ago

WATERLOO — Recent COVID-19 guidelines by the Iowa Department of Public Health faced backlash Wednesday from several Black Hawk County health board members. One of the measures panned by the board is the lack of requirement for children exposed to COVID-19 to stay home from school and child care settings, announced May 14 by IDPH. The same announcement included the provision that masks be optional for parents and students. The IDPH guidance was followed by a law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds days later that bans mask mandates by schools, cities and counties.

wcfcourier.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Waterloo, IA
Health
Black Hawk County, IA
Government
Waterloo, IA
Government
Black Hawk County, IA
Health
County
Black Hawk County, IA
Black Hawk County, IA
Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
City
Waterloo, IA
Local
Iowa Health
Waterloo, IA
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#County Government#U S Department Of State#Evansdale#Health Board Chair#Public Health Officials#Board Members#Public Health Experts#State Officials#Guidelines#Medical Director#Cdc Expertise#Mandates#School Officials#Schools#Idph Masking Measures#Child Care#Community Data#Herd Immunity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Public Healthwnws.com

Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department COVID-19 statistics

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received positive test results for six more cases of COVID-19. We still have 11,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County – 11,233 have recovered. The newest confirmed cases range from ages 32 to 66. Our Epidemiology staff is reaching out to these individuals...
Indianapolis, INIbj.com

Community Health to require all employees to be vaccinated

Keywords Coronavirus Outbreak / Diseases / Health Care / Health Care & Insurance / Health Care Providers / Public Health. Community Health Network, the Indianapolis-area’s third largest hospital system, said Thursday that it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 15. The system joins IU...
Indiana Statewevv.com

CDC Awards Indiana $40M to Address COVID-19 Related Health Disparities

The CDC has awarded the Indiana State Department of Health and the Health and Hospital Corporation of Marion County $40,705,446 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
California Stateoc-breeze.com

CDC awards multiple California health agencies $195,556,120 to address COVID-19 related health disparities

CDC has awarded California health agencies $195,556,120 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Healthallaboutarizonanews.com

A Valley Health Group Accused of Administering 370 Expired Vaccine Doses

Embry Women’s Health, a valley health group, is accused of administering hundreds of expired vaccines according to the state health department. Throughout the pandemic, Embry Women’s Health has been an intricate partner within Arizona in terms of administering both COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines, but the Arizona state health department has now banned them from ordering any more vaccines after records show they gave out nearly 400 expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Georgia Statejacksonprogress-argus.com

CDC awards $44 million in grants to address health disparities in Georgia

ATLANTA — CDC has awarded the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Fulton County Board of Health $44,133,376 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, U.S. territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Nevada StatePosted by
Audacy

Nevada awarded $54M from CDC for Covid-19 'health disparities'

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The CDC has awarded the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services and the Southern Nevada Health District $54,894,733 to address COVID-19-related health disparities. The funding, part of a $2.25 billion nationwide investment, seeks to advance health equity by expanding state, local, US territorial, and freely associated state health department capacity and services. This is CDC’s largest investment to date to improve health equity in the United States.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

June 10: Plumas Public Health reports 2 new cases

The Public Health Agency announced this evening, June 10, that there are two new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. On Monday, Public Health reported zero new cases. Today’s reported cases break down as follows:. One case...
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

State releases new face mask guidance to go into effect June 15

The California Department of Public Health released new guidance on the use of face masks that will go into effect June 15. Plumas County Public Health Director Dana Loomis shared some of the new information with the Board of Supervisors on June 8, when he presented his coronavirus update. Fully...
Indianapolis, INWIBC.com

Health Department to Close Optum COVID-19 Testing Sites

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health will close COVID-19 testing sites run by OptumServe Health Services on June 30. IDH said it is closing these sites now that a “robust and community-led testing network is in place, including pharmacies, providers, clinics, and local health departments.”. Since May 6, 2020,...