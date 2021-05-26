Black Hawk County Health Board criticizes state COVID-19 guidance

WATERLOO — Recent COVID-19 guidelines by the Iowa Department of Public Health faced backlash Wednesday from several Black Hawk County health board members. One of the measures panned by the board is the lack of requirement for children exposed to COVID-19 to stay home from school and child care settings, announced May 14 by IDPH. The same announcement included the provision that masks be optional for parents and students. The IDPH guidance was followed by a law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds days later that bans mask mandates by schools, cities and counties.