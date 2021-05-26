Women’s club hosts plant sale
Friday and Saturday, May 28-29 —KILLINGTON—The Greater Killington Women’s Club is holding a plant sale on Friday, May 28 and Saturday, May 29 of Memorial Day weekend. The plant sale will be held in the parking lot of Killington Market between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on both days. The club will be offering hanging flower baskets and hardy locally grown perennials. As you are cleaning up your garden this spring, consider dividing up some crowded perennials and donating them to the plant sale.mountaintimes.info