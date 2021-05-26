Women’s club hosts plant sale

PITTSFORD Join the Rutland County Humane Society 15th Annual Duck Derby to raise needed funds for homeless animals in Rutland County, including the Brandon-Leicester-Salisbury area. On Sept. 23, at 5:30 p.m., adopted (plastic) ducks will be launched into the stream at the Pittsford Recreation Area. The first four ducks to reach the finish line win cash prizes. A cash prize will be awarded for the last duck. Ducks are available for adoption at the RCHS shelter in Pittsford or adopt ducks online. You can adopt a single duck for $3, a Quack-Pack (four ducks) for $10, or a Six-Quack (six ducks) for $15. Ducks can be adopted at the event, as well. You do not need to be present to win. For more information contact the RCHS Business Office at 802-483-9171.