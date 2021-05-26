Cancel
HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion is for die-hard fans only

By Gwen Ihnat
A.V. Club
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen years is odd timing for a reunion, so you kind of have to wonder what inspired HBO Max to get the old Friends gang back together. Other than the fact that everything old is new again, or more likely, the recent deal in which WarnerMedia bought the series’ streaming rights from Netflix to air its 236 episodes on HBO Max. But unlike other series that tried to pick up where they left off (Spectrum’s unwise Mad About You reboot) or start over with a mostly new cast (Peacock’s inspired new take on Saved By The Bell), the cast and creators of Friends decided to go the route of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air by revisiting familiar material. Friends: The Reunion is a self-aggrandizing celebration of a long-gone but still beloved show.

XOXO, you know you … will love this news if you’re a Gossip Girl fan. The series premiere of the new HBO Max original reboot of the drama that ran on the CW from 2007 to 2012 will have a special broadcast on the CW on Friday, July 9, at 8/7c. (It drops on the streaming service on Thursday, July 8.) The episode will then be available to stream on the CW’s free digital platforms, the CW app and cwtv.com.