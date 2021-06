Atreyu will hit the road starting on November 9 for their Baptize tour. The tour will include Crown The Empire, Tetrarch, Saul, and Defying Decay as the openers. "The time is… NOW?!" said Atreyu. "We are beyond excited to finally get back on the road and see all of you. We can't wait to celebrate this chapter of Atreyu with our diehard fans. This tour is truly going to go down in the history books for us. Let's do this!"