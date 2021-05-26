New York City’s Vessel landmark is reopening with new suicide prevention efforts

(NEW YORK) — New York City is reopening one of its newest landmarks, a massive spiral staircase called the Vessel, with a new focus on suicide prevention. The structure, which opened in Manhattan’s Hudson Yards neighborhood in 2019, was built to be “interactive artwork,” boasting 80 landings and 154 interconnecting flights of stairs. But within one year, three young adults died by suicide at the 150-foot-tall sculpture, prompting the Vessel to close in January, according to ABC New York station WABC.