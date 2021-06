NOEL -- Summer school in McDonald County offers a variety of different classes and activities, according to Greg Capps, principal of Noel Primary School. "Summer school has changed a lot since I was a kid," he said. "Now summer school offers all kinds of ways for kids to learn. This summer we have a big variety of classes. Our younger students are learning about spaces like gardens, farms, zoos as they explore the world. Older kids are learning about the big world around them. Through programs like Tech Lab and Wild Side, students have been making all kinds of fun creations. Sometimes they get a little messy, but that's half the fun at that age."