Planning a big-deal trip? New Tripadvisor platform will take the devil out of the details
Since 2000, Needham-based Tripadvisor has been the go-to site for DIY travelers, with more than 887 million traveler reviews and opinions posted so far. But what if you don’t want to do it yourself — say, the trip is complex, or it’s a special anniversary getaway or some other high-stakes vacation? In December, the company launched Reco (short for recommend; www.helloreco.com), to match travelers with curated Trip Designers. These 300 travel pros, representing more than 100 countries, create custom itineraries for a flat fee of $200. We chatted with Reco’s creator and founder, Erik Ornitz, to get the details.www.bostonglobe.com