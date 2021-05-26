Cancel
Needham, MA

Planning a big-deal trip? New Tripadvisor platform will take the devil out of the details

By Diane Bair, Pamela Wright Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2000, Needham-based Tripadvisor has been the go-to site for DIY travelers, with more than 887 million traveler reviews and opinions posted so far. But what if you don’t want to do it yourself — say, the trip is complex, or it’s a special anniversary getaway or some other high-stakes vacation? In December, the company launched Reco (short for recommend; www.helloreco.com), to match travelers with curated Trip Designers. These 300 travel pros, representing more than 100 countries, create custom itineraries for a flat fee of $200. We chatted with Reco’s creator and founder, Erik Ornitz, to get the details.

www.bostonglobe.com
