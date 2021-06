Kim Kardashian is ‘very very happy’ in the days leading up to her first Mother’s Day since splitting from husband Kanye West. Kim Kardashian, 40, is not expecting much when it comes to what her ex Kanye West, 43, will do for her on Mother’s Day. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who shares four children, including North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with the rapper, is feeling “OK” no matter what he may or may not do to honor her, especially since she filed for divorce in Feb.