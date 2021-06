In a recent webinar I co-hosted with Semperis (the folks behind the Purple Knight security assessment tool), we focused on a key common denominator across recent high-profile attacks—Active Directory. In the session “How Attackers Exploit Active Directory: Lessons Learned from High-Profile Breaches,” Sean Deuby and Ran Harel from Semperis joined me as we discussed four recent attacks that created headlines—SolarWinds, the Hafnium Exchange 0-day attacks, the Colonial Pipeline attack, and the attack on Ireland Health Service. Although every breach was different in terms of tactics, and was executed by different bad actors, they all had devastating consequences. In our discussion, we covered three of the most important preventative measures that organizations can take to protect themselves against cyberattacks.