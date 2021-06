It’s definitely easy to see that movies focusing on crime and gangsters are popular at the moment since there have been a few of them coming out and people are responding in a positive way. Steven Soderbergh’s most recent release, No Sudden Move, looks like something that might be just different enough to keep people thinking about what’s happening and why it’s worth watching. The cast alone is what makes this movie something that people might enjoy since the big names and even those that people might not know as well but are still easy to look up create a host of characters that have enough interesting quirks between them to create something that could be a little confusing at first but might work in a way that some folks aren’t entirely used to.