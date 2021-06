Griswold junior Nolan Webster tossed a no-hitter to lead the Wolverines to a 10-0 six-inning mercy rule win against Windham. Webster struck out seven and walked one. Colin Mitchell had two hits and Evan Gilgenbach and Chris Tonucci each doubled for the Wolverines (6-8) … Eddie Niejadlik allowed only two hits and struck out eight as Woodstock Academy topped Wheeler, 4-1. Jacob Hernandez, Jon Smith and Zach Roethlein drove in runs for the Centaurs (11-4). Sean Bergel drove in the only run for the Lions (2-10, 2-10).