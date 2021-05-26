A Cabot Cheese farm trail, new Jewish museum in New Orleans, and stress-free cruise booking

Grab the kids and hit the road this summer on the Cabot Cheese Farm Trail. After cocooning over a long and often stressful winter, fun and safe outings — such as visits to local farms — are at the top of many family wish lists. As a co-op, Cabot Creamery is owned by 800 farm families located throughout New England and Upstate New York, many of whom are welcoming visitors to tour their farms, meet their cows, and taste some locally produced foods, including ice cream, pies, maple syrup and (of course!) a selection of yummy Cabot cheeses. Plan your trip on the easy-to-navigate website; narrow your choices with results filtered by state, season, and activities such as properties with farm stands, specialty foods, tours, bed and breakfast options, gift stores and more. www.cabotcheese.coop/farm-trail.