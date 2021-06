AWS IoT EduKit is designed to help students, experienced engineers, and professionals get hands-on experience with IoT and AWS technologies by building end-to-end IoT applications. The AWS IoT EduKit reference hardware is sold by our manufacturing partner M5Stack. Self-paced guides are available online. The code and tutorial content are open to the community to contribute via their respective GitHub repositories. In this blog post, I walk you through how to access files from Amazon S3 and display them on IoT devices. You’ll learn how to download and display PNG images on a M5Stack Core 2 for AWS IoT EduKit. I use the AWS IoT EduKit tutorial, “Cloud Connected Blinky” as my starting point.