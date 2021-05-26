Cancel
A passageway out of pandemic loss

By Kerry Malawista
Boston Globe
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSix faces stared through cyberspace as our writing workshop began. In all the groups I’ve led lately, as part of an initiative aimed at helping health care workers and first responders find their way through grief, some stories linger in my mind. This time, an ER doctor spoke first. “All...

www.bostonglobe.com
Sarah
#Pandemic#Covid
