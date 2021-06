The two companies also revealed their logo with tagline: "The stuff that dreams are made of." Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced the name Tuesday to WarnerMedia employees in a conversation hosted by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar. "We thought we need to represent, really, who are we? Who are we? What's our belief system? What's important to us? What do we get up and do every day," said Zaslav, who will lead the new company. "And we thought about Warner Brothers and the fact that Warner Brothers is something that the greatest content that over the last 98 years that has been produced. Most of it has been produced where at the end you see the word Warner Brothers. It's imprinted in all of us and what it says is it makes you smile, and it says this is a creative content company. This is where the best and the brightest come to tell their stories, and so we wanted to bring back the Brothers." ALSO: Warner Bros. Discovery's logo mocked on social media with the “Graphic design is my passion” meme.