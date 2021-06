Over three quarters of Canadians want a hybrid work arrangement in which they split time between their office and home, according to a new survey from KPMG. Seventy-seven percent of the 2,003 respondents prefer the flexible work arrangement, with 71% stating that the hybrid model should be standard for all organizations. However, 81% expressed reservations about whether or not their employers could accommodate such an arrangement, while 49% expressed concern that they could be passed over for promotions or be singled out for discrimination if they keep working remotely. Forty-six percent of respondents believe their managers would go so far as to penalize them for not physically being in the office every day, and 45% aren’t confident their employers fully grasp the implications of the hybrid work model.