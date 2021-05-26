2021 Bentley Bentayga S
The Bentayga S features the same drivetrain specs as the Bentayga V-8, but comes with a new Dynamic Ride system and some aesthetic upgrades. Bentley seems to have stepped on the gas here to pump the sales numbers and attract a wider audience base. After refreshing the Bentayga and the Bentayga Speed for the 2021 model year, the automaker has now announced a new trim in the lineup called the Bentayga S. It comes with a V-8 engine at heart and features a few aesthetic upgrades inside out. But, the highlight here is the introduction of the Bentley Dynamic Ride system. So, at the core, the USP of this fourth Bentayga model is its dynamic on-road performance.www.topspeed.com