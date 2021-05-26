2021 Bentley Bentayga S

In the future, Rimac can add more than 100 horsepower to the Nevera without ever coming into contact with the car. Today, tuning a car requires either having a lot of know-how and technology, or dropping your car off at an aftermarket tuner like Hennessey, ABT Sportsline, or Brabus among many, many others. We’re already to a point where tuning has gone beyond simple bolt-on upgrades or deeper engine work with computer remapping capable of adding, in some cases, 100 horsepower or more depending on the car. In the future, however, going to a tuner will be obsolete, much like going to a store and renting a movie or video game is today. The first car to legitimately prove that, is the all-new Rimac Nevera.