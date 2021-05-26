Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

WATCH: White House holds Wednesday, May 26, briefing with principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

By Forum News Service
INFORUM
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House held a press briefing with principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday, May 26. Watch a stream of the event below and catch up on the latest national news here. As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription...

www.inforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Secretary#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Harvard poll: 80% see border disaster, want Trump closure restored, reject teaching critical race theory

The Biden administration is failing big time with its inability to control illegal immigration, adding it to one of several issues that could doom Democrats if left unchecked. In a new Harvard/Harris poll, an overwhelming 80% said that illegal immigration is a serious issue and one that needs more attention than what President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris are giving.
POTUSCNBC

Transportation Secretary Buttigieg weighs on White House's bipartisan infrastructure deal

President Joe Biden declared Thursday that the White House has struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators after discussing the massive plan to improve the nation’s roads, bridges and broadband earlier in the day. Some progressives have already dismissed the package as too small and would like to continue pursuing a bill through the reconciliation process that would include the investments that was in the administration's original bill. Biden vowed that he wouldn't sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill that other bill makes it to his desk as well. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss the deal.
Foreign PolicyPine Tree

Leader McCarthy, House Republicans Hold Press Conference on China Accountability

Washington, D.C. – House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) spoke at a press conference today with Republican Whip Steve Scalise (LA-01), Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Lead Republican of House Foreign Affairs Michael McCaul (TX-10), Ranking Member James Comer (KY-01), Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), and Congressman Dan Crenshaw (TX-02) about House Republicans’ roadmap to hold China accountable for their coverup of COVID-19 and deliver transparency and justice to the American people.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

'Fight of his presidency': White House vows to keep pressing for greater voter access ahead of doomed vote

President Joe Biden will continue pressing to expand voting access, even if a key Senate vote fails, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki. While Biden does not expect 10 "magical" Republicans to support a procedural vote on the issue on Tuesday, Psaki is hopeful Democrats could persuade West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin to back the effort so the party can debate the issue on the Senate floor.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Hagerty says Harris border trip is sign that ‘backlash of public opinion’ is pushing Biden admin to act

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., says that Vice President Kamala Harris’ long-awaited trip to Texas is a sign that the Biden administration is reacting to a "backlash of public opinion" due to its handling of the crisis at the southern border -- as he accused the government of "window dressing" a strategy of acceleration of illegal immigrants into the U.S.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Charlie Hurt wonders 'who the heck is in charge' at the White House

Fox News contributors Charlie Hurt and Jason Chaffetz react to Biden's widely mocked press conference, in which he "creepily" whispered through many talking points. They also discussed a poll showing growing support for socialism in the United States on "Hannity." CHARLIE HURT: I don't know what [Biden's] trying to do,...
El Paso, TXPosted by
Fox News

LIVE UPDATES: VP Harris visits southern border

Harris’ office insists Republican pressure did not impact decision to visit border. Pressure from Republicans was not a factor in the decision by Vice President Kamala Harris to visit El Paso, Texas, on Friday after months of avoiding the U.S.-Mexico border region amid a surge in migration, a Harris spokeswoman insisted Thursday.
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Kamala Harris' Director, Deputy Director of Advance Resign Amid Border Trip

Two Kamala Harris staffers in charge of planning travel and trips for the vice president are resigning amid her long-awaited trip to the U.S. southern border. Karly Satkowiak, Harris' director of advance, and Gabrielle DeFranceschi, Harris' deputy director of advance, have both told the vice president's office they plan to leave in the coming weeks, The New York Times reported. The news comes just as Harris touched down in Texas on Friday and is planning to ramp up travel to push vaccination efforts next month.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Two top travel aides for Harris are leaving their posts: report

Two aides to Vice President Harris who oversee travel have reportedly resigned shortly before she is expected to embark on a round of vaccine-related travel in July with her husband Doug Emhoff . Sources close to the matter told The New York Times that Harris's director of advance Karly Satkowiak...
Washington, DCU.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German State Secretary Berger

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with German State Secretary Miguel Berger today in Washington, D.C.  Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Berger emphasized the importance of the Transatlantic and the U.S.-German relationship as we cooperate to uphold our democratic values, address the climate crisis, and build back better following the pandemic.  They also discussed the importance of cooperating on a joint approach to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russia, as well as maintaining our diplomatic presence during an orderly military withdrawal from Afghanistan.  The Deputy Secretary and the State Secretary also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, while underscoring the need for Ukraine to make continued progress on reforms.  The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of European energy security, reiterating the United States’ opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.