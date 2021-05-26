WATCH: White House holds Wednesday, May 26, briefing with principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with German State Secretary Miguel Berger today in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and State Secretary Berger emphasized the importance of the Transatlantic and the U.S.-German relationship as we cooperate to uphold our democratic values, address the climate crisis, and build back better following the pandemic. They also discussed the importance of cooperating on a joint approach to the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and Russia, as well as maintaining our diplomatic presence during an orderly military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Deputy Secretary and the State Secretary also reaffirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russian aggression, while underscoring the need for Ukraine to make continued progress on reforms. The Deputy Secretary underscored the importance of European energy security, reiterating the United States’ opposition to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.