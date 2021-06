Like his films, Jim Cummings is hard to classify. He’s a true multi-hyphenate, having worked pretty much every job one can on a film set. For his acclaimed 2018 feature “Thunder Road,” he not only served as writer, director and star, but editor and composer as well. That film, which was funded partially by a Kickstarter campaign, went on to win best narrative feature at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival and had several distribution offers before he opted to self-release the movie. That bold choice, and the quality of his work, has caused Cummings to become somewhat of a guru of indie filmmaking, particularly on social media where he is known for giving both encouragement and no-nonsense advice to fellow artists.