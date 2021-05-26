Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Madison County, IL

Madison County Adds School District Locations as Vaccine Clinic Sites

riverbender.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Health Department (MCHD) announces that their COVID-19 vaccination clinics are expanding again. 11 of 13 districts will host vaccine clinic sites within their district. The first school district clinic was in Madison at Long Elementary School on May 15th with 92 people being vaccinated of which 34 were under 18 years old. Yesterday, MCHD conducted a clinic at Granite City High School with 204 people getting vaccinated including 125 people under the age of 18.

www.riverbender.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Granite City, IL
Health
City
Bethalto, IL
City
Alton, IL
Madison County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Vaccines
Granite City, IL
Government
City
Collinsville, IL
City
Madison, IL
City
Granite City, IL
Edwardsville, IL
Health
Alton, IL
Government
Madison County, IL
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Troy, IL
Alton, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
Edwardsville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Edwardsville, IL
County
Madison County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Voucher#Vaccinations#School Districts#Community Health#Mchd#Granite City High School#Pfizer#Long Elementary School#Triad High School#Alton High School#Liberty Middle School#Highland Primary School#Trimpe Middle School#East Alton Middle School#Rose Optical Inc#Vaccine Clinic Sites#Vaccine Site Links#Host Districts#Walk Ins#Www Madisonchd Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

Edwardsville City council may repeal mask-wearing

EDWARDSVILLE — As the state begins to cross the bridge to Phase 5 in the Restore Illinois plan, the city of Edwardsville is on track to repeal its mask ordinance. The measure was unanimously repealed by the city’s administrative and community service (ACS) committee Thursday, but will need to go before city council for a vote Tuesday. The previous city council enacted the ordinance last December, requiring face coverings in public settings to promote public health, safety and welfare.
Madison County, ILTelegraph

County plans more COVID-19 clinics this week

WOOD RIVER — The Madison County Health Department on Saturday reported 168,170 total COVID-19 vaccinations so far. MCHD officials said 85,708 county residents — or 32.4% of the county’s population — are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. That number is expected to grow as the MCHD offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics at three locations this week and will now vaccinate children as young as 12.
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Vaccinated numbers creeping higher

WOOD RIVER — More than 64% of adults in Illinois have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday. According to the IDPH, as of midnight Saturday 10,407,841 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 61,275 doses.
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

District 7 announces 12 retirees

Superintendent Jason Henderson announced this year’s 12 district retirees for the 2020-2021 school year during the District 7 Board of Education meeting last week. There are seven non-certified staff members with a total of 119 years of service and five certified staff members with a total of 97 years of service to District 7.
Illinois Statecilfm.com

Portion of West Illinois Avenue closed in Carterville

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WJPF) — A portion of West Illinois Avenue in Carterville is closed until further notice due to a partially collapsed sewer drain. The problem was found Monday morning. City leaders say it’s likely that West Illinois Avenue between Division and Olive streets will be closed until at least...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Drug charges filed in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE — Multiple felony drug cases were filed Friday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. • Benjamin A. Miller, 43, of Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the Alton Police Department. On May 13 Miller allegedly was found to be in possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine, and less than 15 grams of heroin. Bail was set at $15,000.
Alton, ILTelegraph

Alton firefighters learn with burns

ALTON — Alton firefighters on Monday used a derelict house to help train on how to save lives. Illinois Fire Service Institute instructors Matt Preston and Josh Byrd guided the firefighters through the training, including a “rescue” of a dummy found during a search of a smoke filled house in the 700 block of Park Street.
Illinois Statepontiacdailyleader.com

Weekend numbers indicate Illinois moving closer to Phase 5

It should not take long to see how well the residents of Illinois have reacted to the bridging process as the state moves closer to Phase 5. It is likely there should be data provided by the end week in the form of new cases being reported. If the trend...
Edwardsville, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Two sets of triplets graduate from Metro-East Lutheran High in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — With two sets of triplets in the class of 2021, the graduation ceremony Saturday at Metro-East Lutheran High School had a familial flair. Caitlin, Ethan and Michael Reynolds and Ethan, Morgan and Peyton Ashauer make up 13% of the class of 2021. In middle school at Trinity Lutheran in Edwardsville, the double triplets represented nearly one-quarter of their class.
Madison County, ILaltondailynews.com

Vaccines Available for 12-15 Year Olds

Madison County is now offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to kids as young as 12 years old. The change comes following Monday’s approval by the FDA to expand the availability. There are several vaccination clinics coming up in the county over the next week. Madison County Health Department spokesperson Amy...
Illinois State1470 WMBD

State COVID roundup 5/17: new cases under 1k

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — With the state of Illinois officially in the Bridge Phase of Restore Illinois and marching towards a full reopening by mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced a couple of statistics on the proper trajectory for a full reopening. For one, the 24-hour new...
Madison County, ILTelegraph

Masks not needed by those fully vaccinated

WOOD RIVER — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. “Today is a great day for America,” President Joe Biden said Thursday during a Rose Garden address heralding...
Edwardsville, ILtheintelligencer.com

This Old House: Retiring minister's home

Editor’s Note: In recognition of National Historic Preservation Month, local historian Cindy Reinhardt tells the stories behind some of Edwardsville’s historic buildings in a series of eight articles in the Month of May. The charming Victorian cottage at 905 St. Louis Street was built circa 1895 for a retiring minister...
Madison, ILTelegraph

New tourism campaign promotes 'greatness'

ALTON — The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois on Monday launched “Greatness Around Every Turn,” a new campaign targeting active outdoor lifestyles and living like a local. “We want to encourage people to hop in the car and head to southwest Illinois where they can experience...
Illinois Statetheintelligencer.com

Big-city allure leaving rural deserts for lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — The ratio between private practice attorneys and the general population is so low that it has pushed the Illinois State Bar Association to create a program to entice newly graduated law students to seek employment in more rural areas of Illinois. The Rural Practice Fellowship Program has been...
Collinsville, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Mary Ann Ellis

Mary Ann Ellis, 78, of Collinsville, passed away on May 10, 2021 in Edwardsville, Illinois. Mary Ann married Curly in February of 1965. Mary Ann attended Collinsville High School and St. Teresa Continue Reading
Madison County, ILedglentoday.com

Judge Amy Sholar Announces She Will Seek Election As Resident Circuit Judge In Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE - Judge Amy Sholar announced today that she will seek election as Resident Circuit Judge in Madison County. She was nominated to this position by Illinois Supreme Court Justice David Overstreet and appointed by the Illinois Supreme Court. Justice Overstreet swore her in on April 30. (Picture attached). Chief Judge William Mudge immediately appointed Sholar as the Presiding Judge overseeing the Family Law Division.