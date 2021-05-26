Madison County Adds School District Locations as Vaccine Clinic Sites

EDWARDSVILLE — As the state begins to cross the bridge to Phase 5 in the Restore Illinois plan, the city of Edwardsville is on track to repeal its mask ordinance. The measure was unanimously repealed by the city’s administrative and community service (ACS) committee Thursday, but will need to go before city council for a vote Tuesday. The previous city council enacted the ordinance last December, requiring face coverings in public settings to promote public health, safety and welfare.