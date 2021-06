To say that the Los Angeles Dodgers had a good night against the St. Louis Cardinals would be a gross understatement. The Dodgers brought their bats with them and pounded Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez right out of the game after 2/3 of an inning. Furthermore, the Dodgers set multiple records on Wednesday night. The first one was the most runs in one inning in Los Angeles Dodgers history. They scored 15 runs when they were in Brooklyn, back in 1954.