Comedy Weekend: Colyar, Martina, Roberts on stage

The Oakland Press
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleMichael Colyar, who we've seen in "Hollywood Shuffle," "Poetic Justice," "Black-ish" and more, takes the stage Friday through Sunday, May 28-30, for Funny Detroit in Bert's Warehouse Theatre, 2727 Russell St. funnydetroit.com. ... Zack Martina headlines through Saturday, May 29, at Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle through Saturday, May 29, at 300 S. Troy St., Royal Oak; 248-542-9900 or comedycastle.com. ... Tony Roberts from Def Comedy Jam and more stands up, also through Saturday, at One Night Stans, 4761 Highland Road, Waterford Township; 248-875-6524 or onenightstanscomedyclub.com.

www.theoaklandpress.com
