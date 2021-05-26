Cancel
Rockwall, TX

Life gave her lemons, so this Rockwall birthday girl is making lemonade

By Editor
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ROCKWALL, TX (May 26, 2021) Virginia Reinhardt Elementary student Ellie Estes studied business in her social studies class this school year, inspiring her to host a lemonade stand this Saturday, May 29 to raise money for the Robyn J. Barst Pediatric Research and Mentoring Fund. Ellie hopes the community will support this come-and-go fundraiser in honor of her seventh birthday, to help find a cure for her severe Idiopathic Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, or PH – a progressive and ultimately terminal disease.

