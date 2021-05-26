Revamped Walnut Hills cafe reopening after snagging NYC chef

On Monday, May 31 the Four Seasons Denver will reopen after a seven-month renovation. As part of the massive overhaul, EDGE Restaurant — the hotel’s formerly somewhat stuffy steakhouse and bar — has been radically transformed into a progressive experience featuring three separate bars, a raw bar, a main dining area and three separate private rooms with fresh fare from chef Jessica Biederman. The place is decidedly casual while maintaining the kind of grandeur — Dom Perignon and Dom P2 are poured by the glass — that Four Seasons is known for. Luxury is still the obvious motive, but the new face nicely shows a window into the changing attitudes about what it means to be top tier.