Revamped Walnut Hills cafe reopening after snagging NYC chef

By Andy Brownfield
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 15 days ago
A Walnut Hills bakery and cafe is rebranding and reopening after snagging an acclaimed New York City chef to helm its kitchen.

www.bizjournals.com
Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati Business Courier

Cincinnati, OH
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

