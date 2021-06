After winning NASCAR’s All-Star race last season, Chase Elliott finished the 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in third place. “Kyle (Larson) got to my outside and that was the end of it, really,” Elliott said after Sunday’s race. “Just got beat. Appreciate the effort today by (Crew Chief Alan Gustafson) and everybody on our NAPA team. I’m super proud of everybody at Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet. We’ll keep it rolling and try to find another spot or two when it counts.”