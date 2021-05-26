Six easy rules to avoid a replica kit fashion fail like Matt Hancock's
Eager to stretch his legs before a very public mauling from Dominic Cummings on Wednesday morning, Matt Hancock started the day with a head-clearing run. At the age of 42, the health secretary fits firmly into the category of ‘grown adult’. As such, there is some sartorial etiquette that applies: one must not place a hooded jacket on your head and wear it as a cape, for example; one must not wear fairy wings.www.telegraph.co.uk